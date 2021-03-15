UrduPoint.com
HMC Reduces OPD Admissions, Operations Due To Rise In Corona Cases

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 15th March 2021 | 03:10 PM

HMC reduces OPD admissions, operations due to rise in corona cases

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2021 ) :Hayatabad Medical Complex (HMC) administration has reduced OPD admissions, operations and other medical services to a reasonable extent in view of recent rise in coronavirus cases in the province.

According to a notification issued by the HMC administration on Monday, all routine facilities at the hospital, especially the emergency services, would continue as usual.

The hospital administration said that HMC was committed to using all its resources for taking proper care of corona patients without affecting treatment of routine patients.

Currently, the HMC is the only hospital in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa where more Covid 19 patients are admitted and they are being provided with the best healthcare facilities.

It has also urged people visiting hospitals to adopt prescribed precautionary measures against Covid 19, adding the hospital administration would not shy away from taking strict measures for the safety of patients and staff.

