HMC Removes Illegal Structures During Anti Encroachment Drive

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 03, 2023 | 09:02 PM

The Anti Encroachment Cell of Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (HMC) removed the soft encroachment from the roads and footpaths as well as from intersections in Latifabad units 8, 10, 11 and 12 here on Monday

The HMC's spokesman informed that the action was part of the ongoing campaign being carried out to comply with the Sindh High Court's order.

He added that the cell also warned the shopkeepers against placing their goods on the footpaths and roads.

He said the encroachment was obstructing the flow of traffic besides making the movement of the pedestrians difficult.

