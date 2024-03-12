Open Menu

HMC Restores Treatment Under Sehat Card

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 12, 2024 | 01:40 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2024) As per the instructions of the provincial government, Hayatabad Medical Complex (HMC) Peshawar has restored medical services and treatment under the Sehat card facility.

According to the spokesperson of HMC, the top priority of the hospital administration was to provide facilities to patients from remote areas who were being treated under the health facility program.

She said that treatment of patients under health cards has resumed in HMC with effect from the 1st of Ramadan 2024.

Hospital Director Dr.

Shehzad Faisal, Medical Director Dr Shahzad Akbar, and Health Card Focal Person Dr. Sher Zaman on Monday discussed important issues with other admin staff and issued necessary instructions.

The spokesperson said that all medical facilities under the supervision of the hospital administration are available to all patients of the Sehat Card through the "Patient Facility Center" established by the hospital.

She said that in the month of Ramadan, the normal working hours of the IBP would remain open from 01 p.m. to 05 p.m.

