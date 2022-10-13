UrduPoint.com

HMC Staff Directed To Ensure Cleanliness In City, Latifabad Areas

Umer Jamshaid Published October 13, 2022 | 08:21 PM

HMC staff directed to ensure cleanliness in city, Latifabad areas

On the instructions of Deputy Commissioner and Administrator HMC Fuad Ghaffar Soomro, Municipal Commissioner Fakhir Shakir has asked the concerned staff to improve the sanitation works in city, Latifabad and other areas of municipal Corporation

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2022 ) :On the instructions of Deputy Commissioner and Administrator HMC Fuad Ghaffar Soomro, Municipal Commissioner Fakhir Shakir has asked the concerned staff to improve the sanitation works in city, Latifabad and other areas of municipal Corporation.

According to statement issued by the HMC spokesman, the Municipal Commissioner directed that complaints about lack of cleanliness should be resolved on immediate basis and garbage must be lifted from the streets and the roads.

Fakhir Shakir said that despite limited resources, the municipality staff was fulfilling their duties and very soon the problems will be overcome with the support of the people.

He said that in different areas of Hyderabad city and Latifabad, cleaning work of drains and streets is also being carried out to ensure cleanliness.

Fakhir said that in order to create a clean environment in the municipal limits, garbage was also disposed of daily from garbage points on daily basis.

Related Topics

Hyderabad From

Recent Stories

ITP delivers lecture to bike riders of food delive ..

ITP delivers lecture to bike riders of food delivery company

4 minutes ago
 SSP Khairpur vows to maintenance of law & order

SSP Khairpur vows to maintenance of law & order

4 minutes ago
 Canada Sanctions 17 People, 3 Entities for 'Right ..

Canada Sanctions 17 People, 3 Entities for 'Right Violations' in Iran - Global A ..

4 minutes ago
 4 drugs pushers arrested, 6 kg chars recovered

4 drugs pushers arrested, 6 kg chars recovered

8 minutes ago
 39th Human Rights award giving ceremony to be held ..

39th Human Rights award giving ceremony to be held on Friday

8 minutes ago
 127 grid stations affected due to technical fault ..

127 grid stations affected due to technical fault in NTDC system, electricity fu ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.