HMC staff directed to ensure cleanliness in city, Latifabad areas

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2022 ) :On the instructions of Deputy Commissioner and Administrator HMC Fuad Ghaffar Soomro, Municipal Commissioner Fakhir Shakir has asked the concerned staff to improve the sanitation works in city, Latifabad and other areas of municipal Corporation.

According to statement issued by the HMC spokesman, the Municipal Commissioner directed that complaints about lack of cleanliness should be resolved on immediate basis and garbage must be lifted from the streets and the roads.

Fakhir Shakir said that despite limited resources, the municipality staff was fulfilling their duties and very soon the problems will be overcome with the support of the people.

He said that in different areas of Hyderabad city and Latifabad, cleaning work of drains and streets is also being carried out to ensure cleanliness.

Fakhir said that in order to create a clean environment in the municipal limits, garbage was also disposed of daily from garbage points on daily basis.