HMC starts dog kill campaign following incidents of dog-bite

(@FahadShabbir)

Following the two recent dog bite incidents in which 2 children were injured, Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (HMC) here on Friday announced to start 'dog kill campaign '.

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2020 ) :Following the two recent dog bite incidents in which 2 children were injured, Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (HMC) here on Friday announced to start 'dog kill campaign '. The HMC's spokesman informed that the corporation's Administrator Safdar Ali Bughio directed the concerned officials to carry out an effective dog kill campaign to protect the citizens especially children from the trauma of suffering the dog bites. The administrator asked the officials to submit reports along with photographs of the campaign on a daily basis, he added.

Bughio warned that strict action would be taken against the staff in case of negligence, according to the spokesman.

The Sindh High Court gave a categorical order that the chief municipal officer of a concerned municipal authority would be booked in the FIR if any citizen was hurt in a dog bite incident.

The administrator said he would ensure complete implementation of the order to prevent such incidents.