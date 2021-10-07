UrduPoint.com

HMC Starts Fumigation Against Dengue

Sumaira FH 9 minutes ago Thu 07th October 2021 | 06:30 PM

HMC starts fumigation against Dengue

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2021 ) :On the directives of Administrative Hyderabad Captain (Retd)Altaf Hussain Saryo, the Anti-Malaria Wing of Hyderabad Municipal Corporation has started fumigation in order to control increasing cases of Dengue and Malaria in Hyderabad City and Latifabad.

The HMC spokesman informed here Thursday that Anti-Malaria Wing has prepared a union council wise schedule and started fumigation in the selected areas on daily basis. Besides fumigation, he informed that awareness is also being created among the citizens with distribution of handbills about precautionary measures against dengue and malaria.

The HMC Anti-Malaria Wing has so far carried out fumigation in areas of Khursheed Town, Malka Nagar, Naya Pul, Tulsidas Road, Haider Chowk, Station Road, Circular Building, Al-Raheem Shopping Centre, Sarfraz Colony, Tilak Incline, Liberty Market, Sakhi Pir, Memon Hospital, Churi Para, Shama Colony, Tahirabad, Liaquat Colony, Islamabad, Talab Bo-3 and Bhai Khan Incline, the spokesman informed.

