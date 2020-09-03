HMC starts post monsoon cleanliness campaign in Hyderabad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (HMC) has started a cleanliness drive in the city from Hyderabad Press club on Thursday after recent monsoon rains in presence of Municipal Commissioner Anis Ahmed Dasti and MPA Abdul Jabbar Khan

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2020 ) :Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (HMC) has started a cleanliness drive in the city from Hyderabad Press club on Thursday after recent monsoon rains in presence of Municipal Commissioner Anis Ahmed Dasti and MPA Abdul Jabbar Khan.

The Director Health Services HMC Dr. Sallahuddin, Assistant Director Siraj Shah, Engineer Khalid Khokhar, Engineer Manzoor Zardari, Engineer Zulfikar Haider and other officers were present on the occasion.

The cleaning work in all areas of the City and Latifabad talukas would be carried out by HMC staff so that citizens could be provided a healthy environment after recent rains.

While talking to the journalists, PPP MPA Abdul Jabbar Khan said dewatering work had almost been completed in all areas of the city while drainage of rain water would soon be completed in rural areas.

Hyderabad is the second largest city of Sindh and the provincial government has taken steps to clean it, he said and hoped that people would be provided with a healthy atmosphere.

Meanwhile, hundreds of HMC workers took part in the cleanliness drive which will continue till complete cleanliness of the city and its adjoining areas.