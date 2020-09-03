UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

HMC Starts Post Monsoon Cleanliness Campaign In Hyderabad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 03rd September 2020 | 08:16 PM

HMC starts post monsoon cleanliness campaign in Hyderabad

Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (HMC) has started a cleanliness drive in the city from Hyderabad Press club on Thursday after recent monsoon rains in presence of Municipal Commissioner Anis Ahmed Dasti and MPA Abdul Jabbar Khan

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2020 ) :Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (HMC) has started a cleanliness drive in the city from Hyderabad Press club on Thursday after recent monsoon rains in presence of Municipal Commissioner Anis Ahmed Dasti and MPA Abdul Jabbar Khan.

The Director Health Services HMC Dr. Sallahuddin, Assistant Director Siraj Shah, Engineer Khalid Khokhar, Engineer Manzoor Zardari, Engineer Zulfikar Haider and other officers were present on the occasion.

The cleaning work in all areas of the City and Latifabad talukas would be carried out by HMC staff so that citizens could be provided a healthy environment after recent rains.

While talking to the journalists, PPP MPA Abdul Jabbar Khan said dewatering work had almost been completed in all areas of the city while drainage of rain water would soon be completed in rural areas.

Hyderabad is the second largest city of Sindh and the provincial government has taken steps to clean it, he said and hoped that people would be provided with a healthy atmosphere.

Meanwhile, hundreds of HMC workers took part in the cleanliness drive which will continue till complete cleanliness of the city and its adjoining areas.

Related Topics

Sindh Asif Ali Zardari Water Hyderabad All From Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Rains

Recent Stories

Khalifa University, Lockheed Martin to collaborate ..

33 minutes ago

UAE celebrates International Day of Charity on Sat ..

1 hour ago

MoHAP inaugurates coronavirus testing centre in Fu ..

1 hour ago

Prime Minister directs making Islamabad a model ci ..

2 minutes ago

JIMS provides free medical facilities to people: D ..

2 minutes ago

3 Schemes of IT education in Tribal Areas worth Rs ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.