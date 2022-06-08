UrduPoint.com

HMC Team Removes Encroachments From Different Areas

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 08, 2022 | 10:38 PM

The anti encroachment team of Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (HMC) continued operation against the squatters here on Wednesday in compliance with Sindh High Court's order

The HMC's spokesman informed that the encroachment was removed from parts of City and Latifabad taluka during the drive.

The team removed cabins, carts, chairs, tables and gas cylinders which were placed on the roads or footpaths in those areas, he added.

He told that the campaign was carried out in Liberty Chowk, Naya Pul, Sakhi Wahab Plaza, Comprehensive Chowk, Latifabad unit numbers 4, 8, 9, 10 and 11 areas. He added that the team also confiscated most of the removed items.

