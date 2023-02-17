HMC team removes encroachments from different areas

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2023 ) :The Anti Encroachment Cell (AEC) of Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (HMC) removed encroachments from the roads and footpaths in Latifabad unit number 5, 7, 8, 9, 11 and 12.

The HMC's spokesman on Friday said that the AEC also confiscated some cabins, carts and other materials which were placed on the roads.

He said that the team led by Assistant Director Nasir Lodhi was also carrying out an anti encroachment drive in parts of city taluka of Hyderabad.

Those found occupying the roads for their businesses were being penalized with fines.