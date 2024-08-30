HMC teams inspecting working of drainage pumping stations

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2024) The rain emergency team of Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (HMC) has been constantly visiting all drainage pumping stations in Latifabad to ensure that the drainage of rainwater continues without a break.

The HMC's spokesman informed here on Friday that the team had been conducting visits regularly at different pumping stations and disposal units across Latifabad to ensure the smooth working of the dewatering process.

He said the HMC was committed to working round the clock to provide relief and convenience to the citizens of Hyderabad.

According to him, almost all main roads in the city had been cleared of rainwater.

Hyderabad received more than 200 millimetres rain in two days, starting on August 27 late night.