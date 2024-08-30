HMC Teams Inspecting Working Of Drainage Pumping Stations
Umer Jamshaid Published August 30, 2024 | 03:10 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2024) The rain emergency team of Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (HMC) has been constantly visiting all drainage pumping stations in Latifabad to ensure that the drainage of rainwater continues without a break.
The HMC's spokesman informed here on Friday that the team had been conducting visits regularly at different pumping stations and disposal units across Latifabad to ensure the smooth working of the dewatering process.
He said the HMC was committed to working round the clock to provide relief and convenience to the citizens of Hyderabad.
According to him, almost all main roads in the city had been cleared of rainwater.
Hyderabad received more than 200 millimetres rain in two days, starting on August 27 late night.
Recent Stories
WHO delivers 1.26 mln polio vaccine doses to Gaza as 'humanitarian pauses' in fi ..
Sindh Minister for Rehabilitation Makhdoom Mehboob-uz-Zaman urges declaration of ..
DC Pishin directs officers to address public's issues
Ex-AJK PM Farooq Haider slams 'fraudulent' Indian elections in Kashmir
IHC seeks report regarding missing persons' recovery
Youth Affairs Dept holds 2-day Zhob Division Youth Festival
Sri Lanka collapse against England after Atkinson hundred
Cricket: England v Sri Lanka 2nd Test scoreboard
Senate body on Water Resources irked over irresponsible behavior of ministry
Women role in accountability of public officer holders stressed
Security forces fully capable to wipe out terrorists, terrorism from country: Ra ..
Senate body urges DRAP to enhance drugs' quality
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Sindh Minister for Rehabilitation Makhdoom Mehboob-uz-Zaman urges declaration of Matiari as calamity ..12 minutes ago
-
DC Pishin directs officers to address public's issues2 minutes ago
-
Ex-AJK PM Farooq Haider slams 'fraudulent' Indian elections in Kashmir2 minutes ago
-
IHC seeks report regarding missing persons' recovery2 minutes ago
-
Youth Affairs Dept holds 2-day Zhob Division Youth Festival2 minutes ago
-
Senate body on Water Resources irked over irresponsible behavior of ministry5 minutes ago
-
Women role in accountability of public officer holders stressed5 minutes ago
-
Security forces fully capable to wipe out terrorists, terrorism from country: Rana Sanaullah5 minutes ago
-
Senate body urges DRAP to enhance drugs' quality5 minutes ago
-
Third offshore patrol vessel PNS HUNAIN arrives Karachi55 minutes ago
-
Media professionals call to work for public interests not vested interests55 minutes ago
-
Grand operation vital to flush out new wave of terrorism: Advisor Malik59 minutes ago