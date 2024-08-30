Open Menu

HMC Teams Inspecting Working Of Drainage Pumping Stations

Umer Jamshaid Published August 30, 2024 | 03:10 PM

HMC teams inspecting working of drainage pumping stations

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2024) The rain emergency team of Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (HMC) has been constantly visiting all drainage pumping stations in Latifabad to ensure that the drainage of rainwater continues without a break.

The HMC's spokesman informed here on Friday that the team had been conducting visits regularly at different pumping stations and disposal units across Latifabad to ensure the smooth working of the dewatering process.

He said the HMC was committed to working round the clock to provide relief and convenience to the citizens of Hyderabad.

According to him, almost all main roads in the city had been cleared of rainwater.

Hyderabad received more than 200 millimetres rain in two days, starting on August 27 late night.

Related Topics

Hyderabad August All

Recent Stories

WHO delivers 1.26 mln polio vaccine doses to Gaza ..

WHO delivers 1.26 mln polio vaccine doses to Gaza as 'humanitarian pauses' in fi ..

1 minute ago
 Sindh Minister for Rehabilitation Makhdoom Mehboob ..

Sindh Minister for Rehabilitation Makhdoom Mehboob-uz-Zaman urges declaration of ..

12 minutes ago
 DC Pishin directs officers to address public's iss ..

DC Pishin directs officers to address public's issues

2 minutes ago
 Ex-AJK PM Farooq Haider slams 'fraudulent' Indian ..

Ex-AJK PM Farooq Haider slams 'fraudulent' Indian elections in Kashmir

2 minutes ago
 IHC seeks report regarding missing persons' recove ..

IHC seeks report regarding missing persons' recovery

2 minutes ago
 Youth Affairs Dept holds 2-day Zhob Division Youth ..

Youth Affairs Dept holds 2-day Zhob Division Youth Festival

2 minutes ago
Sri Lanka collapse against England after Atkinson ..

Sri Lanka collapse against England after Atkinson hundred

2 minutes ago
 Cricket: England v Sri Lanka 2nd Test scoreboard

Cricket: England v Sri Lanka 2nd Test scoreboard

5 minutes ago
 Senate body on Water Resources irked over irrespon ..

Senate body on Water Resources irked over irresponsible behavior of ministry

5 minutes ago
 Women role in accountability of public officer hol ..

Women role in accountability of public officer holders stressed

5 minutes ago
 Security forces fully capable to wipe out terroris ..

Security forces fully capable to wipe out terrorists, terrorism from country: Ra ..

5 minutes ago
 Senate body urges DRAP to enhance drugs' quality

Senate body urges DRAP to enhance drugs' quality

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan