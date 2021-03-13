UrduPoint.com
HMC To Notify Removal Of Power Generators From Roads, Footpaths, Greenbelts

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sat 13th March 2021 | 07:45 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2021 ) :In compliance with the Sindh High Court's March 11 order in a petition concerning encroachments, Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (HMC) has begun to notify removal of power generators from roads, footpaths and greenbelts in the district.

The Municipal Commissioner of HMC Muhammad Ali Shaikh here Friday wrote to the Taxation Officers of HMC City and Latifabad taluka as well as Assistant Director Anti Encroachment Cell to implement the SHC's order.

The MC gave 3 days to the officers warning them of consequences if they did not comply.

"In case of your failure, you will be personally responsible for any consequences," he warned.

Following the MC's letter, the Taxation Officers also wrote to the commercial entities like private banks, outlets and eateries, among other traders, who had been using roads, footpaths and greenbelts to place their generators.

The letters directed them to voluntarily remove the generators warning that they would face punitive action in case of defiance.

It is worth mentioning that the HMC had been charging Rs.75,000 to Rs.150,000 against each generator, depending on the size, which is placed on the public property.

During the March 11 hearing at SHC Hyderabad Circuit Bench declared the April 12, 2014, notification of Sindh Secretary Local Government as void ab initio because it had allowed the municipal authorities to tax the use of public property for placing generators.

