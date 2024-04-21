Open Menu

HMC Urged To Curb Resurging Soft Encroachment

Sumaira FH Published April 21, 2024 | 09:40 PM

HMC urged to curb resurging soft encroachment

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2024) The Honourary Secretary of District Traffic Management board Javed Iqbal has written a letter to Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (HMC) to draw its attention towards resurgence of the soft encroachment in the city.

Iqbal suggested the Municipal Commissioner Zahoor Lakhan to revive the HMC's anti encroachment cell by posting officials of good repute in the cell.

He pointed that the soft encroachment which was removed on the order of Sindh High Court was rearing its head again in absence of any action by the authorities concerned.

He deplored that no action could be seen from the cell in any part of the city.

Iqbal said those encroachment were blocking the movement of traffic in the city which was witnessing an incessant rise of the number of vehicles on its roads.

He submitted a list of 26 areas where urgent action was required against encroachment.

Related Topics

Sindh High Court Vehicles Traffic Hyderabad From

Recent Stories

FED increase on cigarette a must to check rising c ..

FED increase on cigarette a must to check rising consumption

27 minutes ago
 Pakistan set 179-run target for Kiwis in 3rd T20I ..

Pakistan set 179-run target for Kiwis in 3rd T20I match

32 minutes ago
 Nida reaches 100-wicket milestone but West Indies ..

Nida reaches 100-wicket milestone but West Indies snatch dramatic last-ball vict ..

54 minutes ago
 Iranian President to arrive in Islamabad tomorrow

Iranian President to arrive in Islamabad tomorrow

2 hours ago
 Ihsanullah's injury: PCB constitutes independent m ..

Ihsanullah's injury: PCB constitutes independent medical board

3 hours ago
 By-elections: Counting of votes for 21 National, ..

By-elections: Counting of votes for 21 National, provincial assemblies' seats c ..

3 hours ago
itel celebrates launch of S24—a new brand identi ..

Itel celebrates launch of S24—a new brand identity

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 April 2024

12 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 April 2024

13 hours ago
 Football: English Premier League results

Football: English Premier League results

22 hours ago
 Pak vs NZ: Rizwan breaks Babar Azam and Virat Kohl ..

Pak vs NZ: Rizwan breaks Babar Azam and Virat Kohlis’ record

22 hours ago
 Football: Spanish La Liga results

Football: Spanish La Liga results

22 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan