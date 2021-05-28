UrduPoint.com
HMC Warned People To Vacate Graveyards Land

Muhammad Irfan 1 hour ago Fri 28th May 2021 | 08:46 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2021 ) :The Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (HMC) has warned the people unlawfully occupying land of graveyards for residential or commercial purposes to voluntarily vacate the land to avoid facing action.

In a statement issued here on Friday the HMC's Administrator Altaf Hussain said the Sindh High Court Sukkur Bench had ordered removal of all sorts of encroachment from the graveyards.

He added that in compliance with the court's order an anti encroachment operation would be carried out to retrieve the land of the graveyards in City and Latifabad talukas from the squatters.

The administrator also directed the HMC's staff to ensure that all the encroachments were identified and removed.

