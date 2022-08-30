HMC, WASA, SSWMB asked to drain out rain water from streets, low lying areas

Provincial Minister for Information, Transport and Mass Transit Sharjeel Inam Memon on Tuesday directed the officers of Municipal Corporation, Sindh Solid Waste Management Board and WASA to immediately drain out the rainwater accumulated in the streets and other low lying areas

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2022 ) :Provincial Minister for Information, Transport and Mass Transit Sharjeel Inam Memon on Tuesday directed the officers of Municipal Corporation, Sindh Solid Waste Management board and WASA to immediately drain out the rainwater accumulated in the streets and other low lying areas.

While presiding over a meeting in the Deputy Commissioner's office, Sharjeel Memon directed that footage of rainwater drainage areas be sent to him.

the provincial minister said that he himself will review the rain water drainage work across the district, adding he also directed to take action against the ghost employees of the Local Government Department.

DC Fuad Ghaffar Soomro briefed the minister about rain water drainage, the performance of HDA and WASA employees and the financial issues of the organization.

WASA and HDA system is very old for which Rs.

140 million needed for the upgradation, DC said.

The DC informed that a tent city is being established near Kohisar for the rain victims.

On this occasion, HMC Administrator Fakhir Shakir told the minister that they have 20 years old machinery, while 25 tractors, 5 shovels and 5 dumpers were provided to them by Solid Waste Management.

Sindh Solid Waste Management officials told the meeting that after the rains, 200,000 tonnes of waste has been collected from the city and other areas.

Later, the provincial minister also visited the relief camp set up in the office of Director Industries.

Speaking to the media on this occasion, Sharjeel Inam Memon said that more than 60 relief camps have been established in Hyderabad district and arrangements are being made for the victims coming from other cities.