UrduPoint.com

HMC, WASA, SSWMB Asked To Drain Out Rain Water From Streets, Low Lying Areas

Faizan Hashmi Published August 30, 2022 | 10:04 PM

HMC, WASA, SSWMB asked to drain out rain water from streets, low lying areas

Provincial Minister for Information, Transport and Mass Transit Sharjeel Inam Memon on Tuesday directed the officers of Municipal Corporation, Sindh Solid Waste Management Board and WASA to immediately drain out the rainwater accumulated in the streets and other low lying areas

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2022 ) :Provincial Minister for Information, Transport and Mass Transit Sharjeel Inam Memon on Tuesday directed the officers of Municipal Corporation, Sindh Solid Waste Management board and WASA to immediately drain out the rainwater accumulated in the streets and other low lying areas.

While presiding over a meeting in the Deputy Commissioner's office, Sharjeel Memon directed that footage of rainwater drainage areas be sent to him.

the provincial minister said that he himself will review the rain water drainage work across the district, adding he also directed to take action against the ghost employees of the Local Government Department.

DC Fuad Ghaffar Soomro briefed the minister about rain water drainage, the performance of HDA and WASA employees and the financial issues of the organization.

WASA and HDA system is very old for which Rs.

140 million needed for the upgradation, DC said.

The DC informed that a tent city is being established near Kohisar for the rain victims.

On this occasion, HMC Administrator Fakhir Shakir told the minister that they have 20 years old machinery, while 25 tractors, 5 shovels and 5 dumpers were provided to them by Solid Waste Management.

Sindh Solid Waste Management officials told the meeting that after the rains, 200,000 tonnes of waste has been collected from the city and other areas.

Later, the provincial minister also visited the relief camp set up in the office of Director Industries.

Speaking to the media on this occasion, Sharjeel Inam Memon said that more than 60 relief camps have been established in Hyderabad district and arrangements are being made for the victims coming from other cities.

Related Topics

Sindh Sharjeel Memon Water Hyderabad Media From Government Million Rains

Recent Stories

Bayer Leverkusen sign Hudson-Odoi from Chelsea on ..

Bayer Leverkusen sign Hudson-Odoi from Chelsea on loan

3 minutes ago
 Commander 12 Corps visits relief camp in Qila Saif ..

Commander 12 Corps visits relief camp in Qila Saifullah

3 minutes ago
 President urges business community to adopt digita ..

President urges business community to adopt digital tools for business expansion ..

23 minutes ago
 Japan, Israel Agree to Expand Defense Partnership ..

Japan, Israel Agree to Expand Defense Partnership - Israeli Defense Minister

23 minutes ago
 Discussion underway to import vegetables from neig ..

Discussion underway to import vegetables from neighboring country: Miftah Ismail ..

23 minutes ago
 Raising Kashmir issue globally for early resolutio ..

Raising Kashmir issue globally for early resolution of dispute our top priority: ..

23 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.