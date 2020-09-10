UrduPoint.com
HMC Washes Autobahn, Other Main Roads In Post Rain Cleaning Campaign

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 10th September 2020 | 08:02 PM

HMC washes Autobahn, other main roads in post rain cleaning campaign

As part of the Hyderabad Municipal Corporation's ongoing post rainfall campaign for cleaning the city, solid waste, muck and mire were removed from several main roads here Thursday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2020 ) :As part of the Hyderabad Municipal Corporation's ongoing post rainfall campaign for cleaning the city, solid waste, muck and mire were removed from several main roads here Thursday.

The HMC's Administrator, Anees Ahmed Dasti, informed that Hyderabad-Mirpurkhas road, Autobahn road from Fateh Chowk to Hussainabad and Faqir Jo Pirh to Phuleli road were cleaned during the campaign added that roads were also washed.

He said the HMC's Director Health Dr. Salahuddin and Engineer Majid Khokhar supervised the exercise. The administrator told that the green belts on Autobahn road were also being cleaned and that the new trees were being planted.

