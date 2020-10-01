UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

HMC Workers Protest For Salaries, Regularization

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Thu 01st October 2020 | 10:30 PM

HMC workers protest for salaries, regularization

The contractual employees of Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (HMC) Thursday staged a protest rally for regularization of services and release of salaries

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2020 ) :The contractual employees of Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (HMC) Thursday staged a protest rally for regularization of services and release of salaries.

Hundreds of HMC employees by holding placards and banners took out the rally from Goal Building to Hyderabad press club and chanted slogans in favour of their demands.Addressing the rally, HMC employees Ali Akbar and others said they were working in Hyderabad Municipal Corporation since the last several years on contract and adhoc basis but their services were not being regularized.

Non-payment of salaries hurled a bunch of financial difficulties on their families, they bemoaned and demanded for payments of their salaries without any delay to save their families from starvation. The affected employees also demanded for payment of outstanding salaries at the earliest.

They demanded higher authorities to take notice of their genuine demands and regularize their contractual and adhoc services in light of the Supreme Court decision.

Related Topics

Protest Supreme Court Hyderabad From

Recent Stories

UAE ministers, senior officials offer condolences ..

20 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, FM of Cyprus review regional d ..

35 minutes ago

AED3.89 bn of weekly real estate transactions in D ..

1 hour ago

Modern agricultural technology be adopted to maxim ..

5 minutes ago

Balochistan govt completes 0.1 mln COVID-19 tests

5 minutes ago

ERC intensifies humanitarian, development efforts ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.