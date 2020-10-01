HMC workers protest for salaries, regularization

The contractual employees of Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (HMC) Thursday staged a protest rally for regularization of services and release of salaries

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2020 ) :The contractual employees of Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (HMC) Thursday staged a protest rally for regularization of services and release of salaries.

Hundreds of HMC employees by holding placards and banners took out the rally from Goal Building to Hyderabad press club and chanted slogans in favour of their demands.Addressing the rally, HMC employees Ali Akbar and others said they were working in Hyderabad Municipal Corporation since the last several years on contract and adhoc basis but their services were not being regularized.

Non-payment of salaries hurled a bunch of financial difficulties on their families, they bemoaned and demanded for payments of their salaries without any delay to save their families from starvation. The affected employees also demanded for payment of outstanding salaries at the earliest.

They demanded higher authorities to take notice of their genuine demands and regularize their contractual and adhoc services in light of the Supreme Court decision.