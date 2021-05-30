HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2021 ) :The adhoc employees of Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (HMC) on Sunday staged a protest rally against removal of the services and demanded for early payment of salaries.

A large number of affected employees led by Akbar Inayat, Javed Ali, Shahid, Taj Muhammad and others alleged that HMC administration was firing adhoc employees for recruiting their favorites on the vacant posts.

They have not been paid their salaries since the last 5 years but no one had helped them in resolving their genuine issues, HMC employees said.

They demanded the higher authorities to take notice of their matter and the same should be resolved without any delay failing which they would extend protest movement.