HMC's Daycare To Soon Accommodate Children Of Working Parents

Umer Jamshaid Published May 07, 2024 | 12:40 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2024) The foundation of daycare center in Hayatabad Medical Complex Peshawar was laid by Ghulam Qadir Sahib, Chairman of the board of Governors.

Hospital Director Shehzad Faisal from Administration, Chief Administrative Officer Dr. Sherzaman, Gynecology and Pediatrics faculty participated in the event the other day, along with him.

During the inauguration, Chairman Ghulam Qadir described the daycare center as an ideal step to facilitate the children of women working in the hospital.

At the same time, regarding the competence and expertise of the staff for the success of the daycare, he emphasized that Daycare staff must be committed and motivated to provide care for children, as parents rely on them for the care of their children adding these people must be trained and experienced in child care.

The daycare center is being built to provide better care and development to the children of the hospital employees during the day to ease the hassles of child-rearing of the women working in the hospital.

The hospital administration said that the hospital is continuously traveling towards development and providing better facilities from the frontline.

The daycare center has a capacity of about 150/200 children and also has a playroom, newborn rooms, lounge, office, kitchen, washrooms, laundry, storeroom, and lawn facilities for children.

HMC's Day Care Center would soon be functional with the support of some facilities from UNICEF.

The management says that it is our responsibility to take special care of the character and personality of the daycare staff because children need to learn about right and wrong at an early stage. The relationship between child development and upbringing is of utmost importance. Thanks to all these facilities in the daycare, it said in the near future parents will have the confidence that their children are growing up in a safe and healthy environment while they are at work.

