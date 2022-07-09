UrduPoint.com

Municipal Commissioner Syed Shafiq Ahmed Shah on Saturday said that Hyderabad Municipal Corporation's (HMC's) Director Health Aqeel Ahmed Khanzada had personally been supervising cleanliness drive during the ongoing spell of the monsoon rains

In a statement issued here, he said the teams of HMC led by Khanzada were cleaning drains and lifting solid waste from the area.

However, he underlined, the continued downpour was posing a challenge for the staff. The localities in Latifabad which were partially submerged were cleared with the help of de-watering pumps, he added.

The Municipal Commissioner said the corporation was ensuring that all the roads leading to the mosques were kept clean so that the citizens could offer Eid prayers without facing any disturbance.

According to him, the municipal staff had also been directed to timely dispose of the sacrificial animals' remaining and to prevent reeking smell of offals from spreading to the neighbourhoods.

Shah informed that the HMC's complaint cell would also hear and address complaints of the citizens.

