HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2020 ) :The Director Land Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (HMC) Muhammad Mohsin Shaikh was suspended with immediate effect and has been directed to report to Local Government head office, Karachi.

According to a notification, the services of Muhammad Mohsin Shaikh, Council Officer (BPS-17) presently posted as Director Land Hyderabad Municipal Corporation were placed under suspension with immediate effect and during suspension his headquarter will be fixed at Local Government Office, Sindh Secretariat Karachi.