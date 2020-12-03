UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

HMC's Director Land Muhammad Mohsin Shaikh Suspended

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Thu 03rd December 2020 | 11:52 PM

HMC's Director Land Muhammad Mohsin Shaikh suspended

The Director Land Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (HMC) Muhammad Mohsin Shaikh was suspended with immediate effect and has been directed to report to Local Government head office, Karachi

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2020 ) :The Director Land Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (HMC) Muhammad Mohsin Shaikh was suspended with immediate effect and has been directed to report to Local Government head office, Karachi.

According to a notification, the services of Muhammad Mohsin Shaikh, Council Officer (BPS-17) presently posted as Director Land Hyderabad Municipal Corporation were placed under suspension with immediate effect and during suspension his headquarter will be fixed at Local Government Office, Sindh Secretariat Karachi.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Hyderabad Government

Recent Stories

Khalifa sends condolences to French President on d ..

2 hours ago

Frontline workers reiterate readiness to sacrifice ..

2 hours ago

Govt taking practical steps to overcome environmen ..

15 minutes ago

SBCA recommends cancellation of Palm Royal Residen ..

15 minutes ago

Rawalpindi Cantonment Board issues notice to 62 no ..

15 minutes ago

Japanese envoy welcomes Afghan govt,Taliban agreem ..

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.