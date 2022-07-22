UrduPoint.com

HMC's Health, Electric Wings Urged To Deal With Possible Emergency Due To Rain

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 22, 2022 | 11:42 PM

HMC's health, electric wings urged to deal with possible emergency due to rain

Municipal Commissioner of Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (HMC) Syed Shafiq Ahmed Shah on Friday directed Health and Electric wings of the corporation to be prepared to deal with any emergency during the upcoming spell of the monsoon rains

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2022 ) :Municipal Commissioner of Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (HMC) Syed Shafiq Ahmed Shah on Friday directed Health and Electric wings of the corporation to be prepared to deal with any emergency during the upcoming spell of the monsoon rains.

He asked the two wings to receive and address complaints of the citizens at the earliest, instructing the the sanitary staff should to ensure that the solid waste was timely collected from all neighbourhoods.

The municipal commissioner named several areas which had become partially submerged due to urban flooding, and direct the staff to remove stagnant rainwater with the help of the de-watering machines.

