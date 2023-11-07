Open Menu

HMC’s Meat Section Warns Butchers Against Flouting Safety, Cleanliness Regulations

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 07, 2023 | 10:01 PM

HMC’s meat section warns butchers against flouting safety, cleanliness regulations

The Meat Section of Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (HMC) has warned the butchers to comply with the safety and cleanliness regulations of the corporation to avoid facing heavy penalties

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2023) The Meat Section of Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (HMC) has warned the butchers to comply with the safety and cleanliness regulations of the corporation to avoid facing heavy penalties.

The HMC’s spokesman informed here on Tuesday that teams of the meat section under the In Charge Nadeem Ghouri visited the butchers in half a dozen localities of the city in that regard.

According to him, the butchers were told to stamp the meat and in no condition sell substandard or decaying meat.

The spokesman said the butchers were asked to maintain cleanliness in their surroundings and to avoid dumping the offal in the open.

He claimed that the meat section was already taking action against the butchers selling substandard or hazardous meat and that of the young animals which were banned.

Related Topics

Young Hyderabad

Recent Stories

Pakistan targets to take AMA accounts number to 20 ..

Pakistan targets to take AMA accounts number to 20 m by 2024: Shamshad

2 minutes ago
 NHMP seized illegal clothes

NHMP seized illegal clothes

3 minutes ago
 Awarness session held to highlight significance of ..

Awarness session held to highlight significance of election, vote

4 minutes ago
 IG Prisons underscores need to reform prisons, att ..

IG Prisons underscores need to reform prisons, attitude of wardens towards inmat ..

4 minutes ago
 Three incidents of robberies registered in Tehsil ..

Three incidents of robberies registered in Tehsil Pirmahal

3 minutes ago
 Martyrs of Tirah operation laid to rest in native ..

Martyrs of Tirah operation laid to rest in native towns

4 minutes ago
IHC seeks arguments in Toshakhana case to suspend ..

IHC seeks arguments in Toshakhana case to suspend trial court’s judgement

18 minutes ago
 Caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani call ..

Caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani calls Palestinian counterpart for ..

18 minutes ago
 ATC summons PTI’s central leadership nominated i ..

ATC summons PTI’s central leadership nominated in 9th May case

23 minutes ago
 Fight against TB back on track after Covid disrupt ..

Fight against TB back on track after Covid disruptions: WHO

23 minutes ago
 Islamabad fumigation campaign underway to combat d ..

Islamabad fumigation campaign underway to combat dengue virus

23 minutes ago
 Jinnah House attack: ATC sent 29 accused to jail f ..

Jinnah House attack: ATC sent 29 accused to jail for identification parade

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan