HMC’s meat section warns butchers against flouting safety, cleanliness regulations

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Meat Section of Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (HMC) has warned the butchers to comply with the safety and cleanliness regulations of the corporation to avoid facing heavy penalties

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2023) The Meat Section of Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (HMC) has warned the butchers to comply with the safety and cleanliness regulations of the corporation to avoid facing heavy penalties.

The HMC’s spokesman informed here on Tuesday that teams of the meat section under the In Charge Nadeem Ghouri visited the butchers in half a dozen localities of the city in that regard.

According to him, the butchers were told to stamp the meat and in no condition sell substandard or decaying meat.

The spokesman said the butchers were asked to maintain cleanliness in their surroundings and to avoid dumping the offal in the open.

He claimed that the meat section was already taking action against the butchers selling substandard or hazardous meat and that of the young animals which were banned.