Open Menu

HMC's Security Guard Suspended For Taking Bribe

Umer Jamshaid Published April 17, 2025 | 02:10 PM

HMC's security guard suspended for taking bribe

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2025) A security guard at Hayatabad Medical Complex (HMC), Peshawar, has been suspended after being allegedly caught taking bribes from ambulance drivers.

The accused, Mumtaz Muhammad Afridi, was reportedly demanding illegal commissions from private ambulance drivers operating near the hospital’s parking area.

The incident came to light after a video went viral on social media showing the guard involved in corrupt practices. Following the video’s circulation, the hospital administration took immediate action by suspending the guard and launching a formal inquiry.

According to the statement issued by the hospital’s Medical Director, the matter is being taken seriously, and a detailed report has been submitted by the HMC security officer.

A special inquiry committee is being formed to investigate the matter thoroughly and present its findings.

Medical Director Dr. Shehzad Akbar confirmed that the case has also been brought to the attention of the hospital’s Chief Administrative Officer. He added that the hospital maintains a zero-tolerance policy towards corruption, especially in a sensitive and vital institution like a hospital.

Hospital authorities have assured the public that firm disciplinary measures will be taken against anyone found guilty of such misconduct.

APP/vak

Recent Stories

Khushi Kapoor confirms her relationship with Vedan ..

Khushi Kapoor confirms her relationship with Vedang Raina

45 minutes ago
 UAE, Kenya discuss enhancing bilateral relations, ..

UAE, Kenya discuss enhancing bilateral relations, regional security

46 minutes ago
 Ivo Oliveira makes it back-to-back UAE wins at Gir ..

Ivo Oliveira makes it back-to-back UAE wins at Giro d’Abruzzo

46 minutes ago
 ALECSO awards Arab cultural merit to Sharjah Ruler

ALECSO awards Arab cultural merit to Sharjah Ruler

1 hour ago
 ADNOC Drilling awarded $1.63 billion, five-year In ..

ADNOC Drilling awarded $1.63 billion, five-year Integrated Drilling Services con ..

2 hours ago
 Mubadala announces $600 million investment in Nord ..

Mubadala announces $600 million investment in Nord Anglia Education

2 hours ago
Minister of Justice, Spanish Ambassador discuss st ..

Minister of Justice, Spanish Ambassador discuss strengthening cooperation

2 hours ago
 Sharjah School Librarians Conference calls for har ..

Sharjah School Librarians Conference calls for harnessing technology, community ..

3 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Syria on Eva ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Syria on Evacuation Day

3 hours ago
 Bank of Korea holds key interest rate unchanged

Bank of Korea holds key interest rate unchanged

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 April 2025

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 April 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 April 2025

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan