PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2025) A security guard at Hayatabad Medical Complex (HMC), Peshawar, has been suspended after being allegedly caught taking bribes from ambulance drivers.

The accused, Mumtaz Muhammad Afridi, was reportedly demanding illegal commissions from private ambulance drivers operating near the hospital’s parking area.

The incident came to light after a video went viral on social media showing the guard involved in corrupt practices. Following the video’s circulation, the hospital administration took immediate action by suspending the guard and launching a formal inquiry.

According to the statement issued by the hospital’s Medical Director, the matter is being taken seriously, and a detailed report has been submitted by the HMC security officer.

A special inquiry committee is being formed to investigate the matter thoroughly and present its findings.

Medical Director Dr. Shehzad Akbar confirmed that the case has also been brought to the attention of the hospital’s Chief Administrative Officer. He added that the hospital maintains a zero-tolerance policy towards corruption, especially in a sensitive and vital institution like a hospital.

Hospital authorities have assured the public that firm disciplinary measures will be taken against anyone found guilty of such misconduct.

APP/vak