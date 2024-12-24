HMHS conducts HIV awareness session at SZABIST university Larkana

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2024) Humraz Male Health Society (HMHS) successfully organized an HIV Awareness Session at SZABIST University Campus,on Tuesday engaging final-year BBA-8 students in a meaningful discussion on HIV prevention, breaking societal stigma, and the importance of early detection and treatment.

This initiative is part of HMHS’s mission to combat the spread of HIV across Sindh, with activities in Karachi, Hyderabad, Sukkur, Nawabshah, and Larkana. The project is supported by the Global Fund to Fight HIV, Tuberculosis, and Malaria, and UNDP Pakistan, in coordination with the Communal Diseases Control (CDC), Govt. of Sindh, and the Federal Ministry of Health.

The session included key discussions on Understanding HIV and its modes of transmission.Social risks and the impact of stigma on affected individuals.Encouraging youth to become advocates for awareness and change.

Speaking about the event, Dr. Jalil Ahmed Thebo, Assistant Professor (HRM) at SZABIST, said,"Educating our youth about sensitive health issues like HIV is essential for creating an informed and compassionate society.

Such initiatives are not just informative but also empower students to play a proactive role in combating misinformation and stigma."

Hameer Shaikh, Monitoring and Evaluation lead at HMHS, remarked, "HIV remains a pressing issue in our communities, and addressing it requires collective action. Youth engagement is crucial as they are the future torchbearers of change. Together, we can break barriers, spread awareness, and ensure access to treatment for those in need."

Humraz Male Health Society extends its gratitude to SZABIST University for its collaboration and the students for their enthusiastic participation. HMHS reaffirms its commitment to promoting health awareness and fostering community resilience against HIV and related challenges.Together, we can break the stigma and build a healthier tomorrow.