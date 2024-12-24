HMHS Conducts HIV Awareness Session At SZABIST University Larkana
Faizan Hashmi Published December 24, 2024 | 04:20 PM
LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2024) Humraz Male Health Society (HMHS) successfully organized an HIV Awareness Session at SZABIST University Campus,on Tuesday engaging final-year BBA-8 students in a meaningful discussion on HIV prevention, breaking societal stigma, and the importance of early detection and treatment.
This initiative is part of HMHS’s mission to combat the spread of HIV across Sindh, with activities in Karachi, Hyderabad, Sukkur, Nawabshah, and Larkana. The project is supported by the Global Fund to Fight HIV, Tuberculosis, and Malaria, and UNDP Pakistan, in coordination with the Communal Diseases Control (CDC), Govt. of Sindh, and the Federal Ministry of Health.
The session included key discussions on Understanding HIV and its modes of transmission.Social risks and the impact of stigma on affected individuals.Encouraging youth to become advocates for awareness and change.
Speaking about the event, Dr. Jalil Ahmed Thebo, Assistant Professor (HRM) at SZABIST, said,"Educating our youth about sensitive health issues like HIV is essential for creating an informed and compassionate society.
Such initiatives are not just informative but also empower students to play a proactive role in combating misinformation and stigma."
Hameer Shaikh, Monitoring and Evaluation lead at HMHS, remarked, "HIV remains a pressing issue in our communities, and addressing it requires collective action. Youth engagement is crucial as they are the future torchbearers of change. Together, we can break barriers, spread awareness, and ensure access to treatment for those in need."
Humraz Male Health Society extends its gratitude to SZABIST University for its collaboration and the students for their enthusiastic participation. HMHS reaffirms its commitment to promoting health awareness and fostering community resilience against HIV and related challenges.Together, we can break the stigma and build a healthier tomorrow.
Recent Stories
Emirates Drug Establishment reviews key achievements, future plans
Dubai Racing Club partners with Churchill Downs
MBZUAI launches Master in Applied Artificial Intelligence degree
Ajman Crown Prince approves emirate's energy strategy 2030
Mubadala acquires majority stakes in Global Medical Supply Chain, Al Ittihad Dru ..
‘National Food Safety Committee’ discusses ways to strengthen food control s ..
Jafza, Imdaad cut landfill use by 37% with waste-to-fuel plant
PHC extends interim bail of Shandana Gulzar and other PTI leaders
Indian businesses top list of new companies joining Dubai Chamber of Commerce in ..
Sanad launches 5th production line for regions' first 'LEAP-1A' engines
UK newspaper criticizes ICC for Favoring India in Champions Trophy 2025
Economy Middle East Summit to convene in May 2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
SCCI demands restoration of Hajj flight operation from Peshawar2 minutes ago
-
HMHS conducts HIV awareness session at SZABIST university Larkana2 minutes ago
-
Governor administers oath to acting SHC CJ2 minutes ago
-
Adherence to Quaid-e-Azam's teachings vital for national progress: CEO Education2 minutes ago
-
Iranian envoy extends greetings on Quaid-e-Azam's birth anniversary12 minutes ago
-
Man shot dead in attempt to pacify couple12 minutes ago
-
Rawalpindi Police arrest 15 criminals12 minutes ago
-
Gillani extends Christmas greetings to Christian community22 minutes ago
-
ICT Police deploy 1,500 personnel for foolproof security on Christmas and Quaid-e-Azam Day22 minutes ago
-
DCC meeting reviews progress of development projects22 minutes ago
-
Main accused of double murder in wedding firing case held22 minutes ago
-
Armed dacoits deprive citizen of cash, valuables22 minutes ago