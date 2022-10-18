HMMA urges KP govt to withdraw rise in mines' assignment fees, fines

The Hazara Mines and Mineral Association (HMMA) Tuesday urged the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government to withdraw increase in assignment fees and fines

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2022 ) :The Hazara Mines and Mineral Association (HMMA) Tuesday urged the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government to withdraw increase in assignment fees and fines.

Talking to the media, HMMA President Qazi Musaddaq said the KP Mines and Minerals Department had raised the assignment fee from Rs 132,000 to Rs 500,000.

He said despite an online registration system in place, the officials of Mines and Mineral Department Hazara region forced the miners to deposit forms D and LPR in the office.

Despite receiving millions of rupees in taxes, the department had failed to provide any relief to the miners and land owners, he added.

The HMMA president asked the KP government to fix the service rent rates of the Mines and Mineral Department, which should be prominently displayed in its offices.

He said the department received annual rent from the lease owners, but it did not give its any share to the land or hill owner, which was injustice.