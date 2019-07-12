HOAP establishes two control rooms to register private pilgrims' complaints

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2019 ) :Private Hajj Group Organizers Association of Pakistan (HOAP) has established main control rooms at Jeddah and Makkah Makarrama to register and resolve complaints of private scheme pilgrims in Saudi Arabia.

According to a message received here by HOAP, private scheme pilgrims could register their complaints control rooms of Azizia and Makkah by dialing phone no 0125500592.

Incharge control room Azizia, Ali Akbar Sheikh could be contacted at mobile no 0541398564 for registering complaints. The complaints could also be registered to incharge control room Jeddah at phone no 0590342871.

The pilgrims of private hajj scheme could register their complaints on toll free no 08001166622.