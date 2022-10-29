Hoarded fertilizers seized

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2022 ) :A team of district administration seized 1200 bags of fertilizers hoarded in a godown.

In a crackdown against fertilizers hoarders, Assistant Commissioner Syeda Tehniyat Bukhari raided at a godown in the city and seized the hoarded fertilizers.

She also sealed the godown.

Talking to APP, Assistant Commissioner Syeda Tehniyat Bukhari said that the seized fertilizers would be sold at government fixed rates in open market. She said that crackdown against fertilizers hoarders would continue and no leniency would be exercised in this regard.