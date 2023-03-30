UrduPoint.com

Hoarded Food Items Worth Millions Of Rupees Recovered

Umer Jamshaid Published March 30, 2023 | 06:30 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2023 ) :District administration Peshawar during a raid on a godown has recovered hoarded food items worth millions, said a press release issued here on Thursday.

On a tip off regarding the hoarding of essential food items in a godown in Chamkani locality, the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar directed the area magistrate to conduct raids on the place situated on the Grand Trunk Road.

During the inspection, Area Magistrate/Additional Assistant Commissioner (AAC), Tehreem Shah found food items including pulses, rice, beans and other food items that were hoarded illegally in the godown.

The team of the district administration sealed the godown in the presence of a magistrate to stop its supply to the market and action would also be taken against its owner.

The Deputy Commissioner Peshawar has directed all officers of the district administration to conduct inspection of godowns in their respective areas and take action against the hoarders.

