Hoarded Ghee, Sugar Seized In Faisalabad
Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 11th February 2020 | 07:14 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2020 ) :In a crackdown against hoarders and profiteers, the tehsil administration seized a huge quantity of ghee and sugar from a godown in the area of Jarranwala tehsil on Tuesday.
On the direction of Deputy Commissioner Faisalabad Muhammad Ali, Assistant Commissioner Jarranwala Zainul Abidin conducted a raid at a godown of wholesale dealer and found huge quantity of hoarded ghee and sugar.