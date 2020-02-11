Hoarded ghee, sugar seized in Faisalabad

In a crackdown against hoarders and profiteers, the tehsil administration seized a huge quantity of ghee and sugar from a godown in the area of Jarranwala tehsil on Tuesday

On the direction of Deputy Commissioner Faisalabad Muhammad Ali, Assistant Commissioner Jarranwala Zainul Abidin conducted a raid at a godown of wholesale dealer and found huge quantity of hoarded ghee and sugar.