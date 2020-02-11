UrduPoint.com
Hoarded Ghee, Sugar Seized In Faisalabad

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 11th February 2020 | 07:14 PM

In a crackdown against hoarders and profiteers, the tehsil administration seized a huge quantity of ghee and sugar from a godown in the area of Jarranwala tehsil on Tuesday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2020 ) :In a crackdown against hoarders and profiteers, the tehsil administration seized a huge quantity of ghee and sugar from a godown in the area of Jarranwala tehsil on Tuesday.

On the direction of Deputy Commissioner Faisalabad Muhammad Ali, Assistant Commissioner Jarranwala Zainul Abidin conducted a raid at a godown of wholesale dealer and found huge quantity of hoarded ghee and sugar.

