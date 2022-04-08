UrduPoint.com

Hoarded Lemons Recovered From Chamkani

Faizan Hashmi Published April 08, 2022 | 04:48 PM

Hoarded lemons recovered from Chamkani

Deputy Commissioner Peshawar, Shafiullah Khan alongwith Assistant Commissioner Nadia Nawaz on Friday conducted a raid on a cold storage in Chamkani area and recovered 18,300 kgs hoarded lemons

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Peshawar, Shafiullah Khan alongwith Assistant Commissioner Nadia Nawaz on Friday conducted a raid on a cold storage in Chamkani area and recovered 18,300 kgs hoarded lemons.

According to district administration the action was taken after information was received about hoarding of lemons in a cold storage.

The Deputy Commissioner himself supervised the action and confiscated the recovered lemons for auctioning in the vegetable market.

The DC said with sale of the recovered lemons the price of this commodity would definitely come down in the market. He said all the cold storage of the district would be inspected on a routine basis.

He warned that if hoarded lemons were recovered from any cold storage, the facility would be sealed and the lemons would be confiscated.

