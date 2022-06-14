UrduPoint.com

Hoarded 'Sasta Aata' Recovered

Sumaira FH Published June 14, 2022 | 03:20 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2022 ) :Regional Manager Utility Stores Corporation (USC) of Pakistan, Sargodha division nabbed a group of utility store employees involved in selling subsidised flour bags at high rates after creating artificial shortage.

According to official sources, Regional manager USC on a tip off conducted raid and recovered 100 bags of subsidized flour from the possession of Incharge Iqbal, System operator Waseem, Transport in charge Zeeshan Shah and caught them red handed.

These employees were selling flour of Sasta aata scheme after hoarding in bulk. Manager Chaudhry Sajjad Hussain started departmental inquiry of the matter.

