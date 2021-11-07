Hoarded sugar seized

KASUR, Nov 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2021 ) :In a crackdown against sugar hoarders, the district administration claimed on Sunday to have seized 300 sugar bags from a godown in the city.

A team of revenue department headed by Assistant Commissioner Kasur Aurangzeb Sadhu raided at Tara Garh Chowk and seized hoarded sugar and imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 on the godown owner Azmat Ali.

Talking to the media, the AC said that crackdown against hoarders would continue in the city and action would be taken against them without any discrimination.