Hoarded Urea Recovered, Godown Sealed

Sumaira FH Published August 28, 2023 | 03:40 PM

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2023 ) :Police recovered a huge quantity of urea fertilizer from a hoarder and sealed the premises of godown for an indefinite time period, here late Sunday.

Rs 200000 fine was also imposed on the godown owner Muhammad Aslam, the official said.

The raid was conducted on tip-off as the urea was being sold from the godown source of Mirpur Bhagal at increased prices.

After inquiry, it was discovered that the urea was hoarded by the accused broker.

Assistant Commissioner (AC) in a statement vowed to continue action against black marketers.

He said nobody would be allowed to be involved in the sale or purchase of common goods through illegal means and resources.

