Hoarded wheat stock seized

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2022 ) :Local food department seized about 1160 sacks of wheat worth Rs 9,280,000 during a crack down on wheat smuggling and hoarders.

Official sources said the wheat was stored in Pull Shekhani situated at Moza Shah Sadar Din.

District Food Controller Mehr Akhtar said the stored wheat was to be smuggled outside the district.

Police registered cases against the hoarders.