Hoarders Booked Over Smuggling Flour

Sumaira FH Published March 07, 2023 | 03:00 PM

Hoarders booked over smuggling flour

ISLAMABAD, Mar 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2023 ) :Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration on Tuesday booked hoarders who were illegally stocking government subsidies wheat flour sacks.

According to a statement, the ICT food department conducted a crackdown against illegal hoarders in different areas and arrested four absconders who were hoarding 600 subsidized wheat flour bags of 10 kilograms.

The arrested persons were shifted to the police station and First Information Report (FIR) was lodged against the accused while flour bags were confiscated by the relevant authorities.

The hoarded were attempting to smuggle the flour sacks to Peshawar which were collected from different sale points in ICT.

