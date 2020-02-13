UrduPoint.com
Hoarders Fined After Recovering 1500 Sugar, 8,000 Rice Bags

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 13th February 2020 | 02:41 PM

District monitoring team comprising Tehsildar City and Assistant Commissioner Sadar recovered1500 sugar bags and 8,000 rice bags from godowns located different parts of the city after launching crackdown against hoarders here on Thursday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2020 ) :District monitoring team comprising Tehsildar City and Assistant Commissioner Sadar recovered1500 sugar bags and 8,000 rice bags from godowns located different parts of the city after launching crackdown against hoarders here on Thursday.

Official spokesman said, first raid was conducted at a godown located at Tanveer colony owned by the local Rizwan Qureshi. It had stored about 5000 rice bags illegally which got recovered immediately with fine Rs. 15,000 imposed to the owner.

The second raid held at Umar Hassan's godown situated at Surij Kund Road, from where about 1,000 sugar bags were recovered.

The owner was charged with Rs10,000 fine on the spot. About 3,000 rice bags were founded as stored unlawfully in a godown located at the same Surij Kund Road, with the owner named Shamsher Ali Qureshi was fined similar as Rs10,000.

The official team conducted another raid at Mouza Lutfabad and recovered 500 sugar bags from a godown located there. Fine Rs50,000 was imposed to the owner concerned forthwith.

