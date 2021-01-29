UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hoarders Held, Fine Of Rs126,500 Imposed

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Fri 29th January 2021 | 05:50 PM

Hoarders held, fine of Rs126,500 imposed

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2021 ) :District administration in its crackdowns against 85 profiteers, hoarders on Friday imposed around fine amounting to Rs. 126, 500 in various areas of the district.

According to the city administration's spokesman, the teams including special price magistrates, Assistant Commissioners (ACS), Tehsildars and concerned authorities conducted 1075 raid in various markets and imposed fine worth Rs 126,500 on 85 violators involved in adulteration, hoarding and profiteering.

In a statement, Deputy Commissioner, Capt ® Anwar Ul Haq said that if any of the shopkeepers was found selling commodities on high rates would be dealt with ironic hands, adding every effort would be made to provide maximum relief to the consumers.

More Stories From Pakistan

