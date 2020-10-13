UrduPoint.com
Hoarders, NRO Seekers Creating Hype Against Govt: Babar Awan

Tue 13th October 2020



ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2020 ) :Adviser to Prime Minister on Parliamentary Affairs Dr. Babar Awan said that the elements involved in hoarding of floor and sugar have coincided with NRO seekers to create hype against the government.

He said that the increase in floor prices was due to non-release of 1.5 metric ton of wheat by the Sindh government.

In a talk show of a private news channel on Tuesday, Babar Awan said that as Chief Executive, only the Prime Minister has the authority to issue policy guideline against price hike which has to be implemented by the provinces.

He said that comprehensive policy in this regard would be introduced within next two days.

The Adviser also told that the government would table a bill before the National Assembly to abolish extra expenditures and irrelevant privileges of the heads of the state and the government.

To a question about the resignations of the Opposition MPs from the assemblies, he said that the next general election would be held in 2023 as per schedule and by-election would be conducted on seats vacated by the Opposition members, in accordance with the Constitution.

About FATF related legislation, he told that Pakistan had gone into gray list in 2017 and no legislation in this regard was made till 2019 but Now, there is zero chance for our country to go back into gray list, he added.

