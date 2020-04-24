Hoarders to be dealt with iron hand: Commissioner

Commissioner Sukkur Shafique Ahmed Mahesar on Friday emphasised that the nation was going through difficult circumstances and warned that if anyone tried to indulge into hoarding then he will be strictly dealt with

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2020 ) :Commissioner Sukkur Shafique Ahmed Mahesar on Friday emphasised that the nation was going through difficult circumstances and warned that if anyone tried to indulge into hoarding then he will be strictly dealt with.

Presiding over a meeting with Deputy Commisioner of Sukkur, Khairpur and Ghotki districts and other concerned officers through video link, the Commissioner said the administrations have been made fully proactive and vigilant. He warned that hoarders and profiteers will be dealt with an iron hand adding that all institutions are on the same page and the concept of demand and supply will be moved forward.