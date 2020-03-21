Hoarders to be dealt with iron hands: Deputy Commissioner

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MIANWALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Mianwali Omar Sher Chattah has warned that if someone tried to create artificial inflation by hoarding or black marketing, he will be dealt with iron hand.

Addressing a meeting of Supply Chain Management Committee (SCMC) on Saturday, Deputy Commissioner Omar Sher Chattah reviewed the supply of necessities of life, stock, making sure its provision on prescribed government rates.

He said in perspective of coronavirus, the supply and selling of necessities of life would be made sure in the open market.

Briefing the meeting, District Officer Rana Saeed Ullah told that exuberant stock of flour, sugar, pulses and other articles was present whereas the record of Hole-sellers and stockiest had been updated and it was being monitored on daily basis.

On this occasion, the district food controller told that over 40,000 wheat bags were present in the godowns which were sufficient for Mianwali district.