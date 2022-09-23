Hoarding of Panadol tablets not to be tolerated: Dr Yasmin

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2022 ) :Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid has said hoarding of Panadol tablets and its selling at high rates will not be tolerated at any cost.

She said this while presiding over a meeting to review the dengue situation in the province here on Friday.

Punjab Drug Control Director General Dr Sohail had been directed to initiate immediate action against hoarding of Panadol tablets and their selling at high price.

Dr Yasmin said that dengue situation was being monitored continuously in Punjab and the best dengue treatment facilities were being provided in all government teaching hospitals.

She said rapid increase in the dengue patients across the province was alarming and added that all DCs and commissioners should enhance dengue surveillance in their respective areas.

She said collective efforts of all relevant departments were required to control the spread of dengue.

Punjab Health Care Commission Chief Executive Officer Saqib Aziz had been directed to ensure continuous monitoring of dengue test rates.

Punjab Health Secretary Imran Sikander Baloch, Special Secretary Dr Farrukh Naveed and others were also present in the meeting.