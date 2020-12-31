Hoarding: sugar, flour, food items worth billions seized in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2020 ) :In a crackdown on hoarders and profiteers, the district administration seized millions of sacks of pulses, sugar, rice, wheat, flour, red chilies, ghee and other food items worth billions of rupees from 53 places, while 36 godowns/ shops were sealed and cases were registered against 16 persons during the year, (2020).

This was stated by Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali during a briefing here on Thursday. He said that price control magistrates and assistant commissioners checked 122 warehouses and shops in the year and 100,347 sacks of pulses and 99,158 of rice, 20,058 sacks of crushed red chilies, 8,785 cartons of ghee and oil, 5,418 bags of flour, about three-and-a-half lakh kilograms of wheat and more than 32,400 sacks of sugar were seized and sold at the official rates.

He said that millions of rupees fine was also imposed on the law violators. He said that action was being taken against those involved in artificial inflation by stockpiling essential commodities.