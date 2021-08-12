Hoax call: youth arrested in sargodha

The district police on Thursday arrested a youth for making a fake emergency call to police here in the jurisdiction of Karana police station

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2021 ) :The district police on Thursday arrested a youth for making a fake emergency call to police here in the jurisdiction of Karana police station.

The police spokesperson said that accused Zain Muhammad, resident of chak 98 SB called police helpline 15 and informed that he had been robbed of cash and other valuables.

Responding to his call, the police reached the scene and began investigating but the call turned out be completely fake and the youth was arrested. A case was registered after the suspect confessed his offense.