Hoax Caller Arrested
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 08, 2024 | 06:10 PM
LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2024) Police arrested a person over a hoax call to police helpline here on Friday.
According to a spokesperson for police, Ajmal had informed the emergency helpline, Pukar 15, that suspects had looted one tola gold ornaments and Rs50,000 in from his house.
Upon receiving the call, Sadar police Kahror Pacca arrived at the scene to investigate. However, during the inquiry, it became clear that the incident had not occurred as reported. The investigation revealed that Ajmal had a minor dispute with his opponents five days ago and wanted to implicate them.
