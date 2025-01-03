Hoax Caller Arrested In Lodhran
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 03, 2025 | 04:00 PM
LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2025) Police arrested a person over a hoax call on the police helpline here on Friday.
According to a spokesperson for police, Riaz Thaheem called the emergency helpline, Pukar 15, claiming that unidentified suspects had stolen one-tola gold and Rs50,000 in cash from his house.
Upon receiving the call, Sadar police Kahror Pacca promptly responded but no one confirmed the incident during the inquiry. A case was registered against the accused and he was arrested.
District Police Officer (DPO) Kamran Mumtaz, said that fake calls were not only wastage of resources but could cause legal action. He said that the police helpline was for the help of people and urged citizens to avoid unnecessary and bogus calls.
