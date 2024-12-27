Open Menu

Hoax Caller Held

Sumaira FH Published December 27, 2024 | 11:30 AM

Hoax caller held

MUZAFFARGARHH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2024) Police arrested a man who made false call to the police at helpline 15, an official source said.

The youth named Asif called up the police asking that the armed robbers snatched cash Rs 30,000 from him on gun point at suburban town, Daera Din Panah.

Police rushed to the given address and started an investigation. During inquiry, it was discovered that none of the type of the incident was occurred at the place.

Police tracked down the hoax caller after re-contacting him and arrested him. Further investigation was underway.

Related Topics

Police Man From

Recent Stories

China's industrial profits down 4.7% in 11 months

China's industrial profits down 4.7% in 11 months

32 minutes ago
 Sharjah launches 'Best Volunteer Idea' challenge

Sharjah launches 'Best Volunteer Idea' challenge

1 hour ago
 Japan approves $730 billion budget for FY 2025

Japan approves $730 billion budget for FY 2025

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 December 2024

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 December 2024

3 hours ago
 Saudi Arabia condemns Israeli violations against A ..

Saudi Arabia condemns Israeli violations against Al-Aqsa, Syria

10 hours ago
Five medical staff killed in Israeli shelling of G ..

Five medical staff killed in Israeli shelling of Gaza hospital

10 hours ago
 NCM warns of fog formation, poor visibility

NCM warns of fog formation, poor visibility

11 hours ago
 Oil spill prompts national emergency in Russia

Oil spill prompts national emergency in Russia

11 hours ago
 Arab League warns against attempts to ignite disco ..

Arab League warns against attempts to ignite discord in Syria

12 hours ago
 Ministry of Religious Affairs, Saudi Airlines ink ..

Ministry of Religious Affairs, Saudi Airlines ink Hajj flight agreement

12 hours ago
 Putin says Slovakia offered to host Ukraine peace ..

Putin says Slovakia offered to host Ukraine peace talks

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan