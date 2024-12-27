Hoax caller held

MUZAFFARGARHH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2024) Police arrested a man who made false call to the police at helpline 15, an official source said.

The youth named Asif called up the police asking that the armed robbers snatched cash Rs 30,000 from him on gun point at suburban town, Daera Din Panah.

Police rushed to the given address and started an investigation. During inquiry, it was discovered that none of the type of the incident was occurred at the place.

Police tracked down the hoax caller after re-contacting him and arrested him. Further investigation was underway.