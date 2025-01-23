Hoax Dacoity Call Leads To Swift Action By ICT Police
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 23, 2025 | 08:41 PM
Islamabad Capital Territory Police’s Aabpara Police Station team apprehended a hoax caller on Thursday who falsely reported a dacoity incident via “Pucar-15”
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2025) Islamabad Capital Territory Police’s Aabpara Police Station team apprehended a hoax caller on Thursday who falsely reported a dacoity incident via “Pucar-15”.
A police spokesperson told APP that during the call a citizen informed the police that a dacoity incident took place with him in the jurisdiction of Aabpara police station.
He said Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Syed Ali Raza took strict notice of the incident and directed to conduct a full investigation and submit a report.
The senior police officers and Aabpara police team rushed to the spot to collect evidence.
After thorough an investigation and CCTV footage, the call of the citizen was found fake, on which legal action was initiated against him, he added.
Police team also registered a case against him and started further investigation.
During the preliminary investigation the accused confessed that he made a false plot of dacoity after dialing a hoax call at police “Pucar-15”.
DIG Islamabad Syed Ali Raza has appealed to the citizens to refrain from making hoax calls as it not only wastes the time of police but can put someone's life at risk.
APP-rzr-mkz
