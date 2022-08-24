UrduPoint.com

Hockey Great Shahnaz Sheikh Says Readily Available For National Game Promotion

Muhammad Irfan Published August 24, 2022 | 06:50 PM

Hockey great Shahnaz Sheikh says readily available for national game promotion

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2022 ) :Former Olympian Shahnaz Sheikh offered his services free-of-charge for promotion of national game Hockey if Bahauddin Zakariya university establishes an academy for it.

He made this offer during a meeting with BZU VC, Dr Mansoor Kunid at his office here on Wednesday.   He stated that Hockey has a lot of potentialm, adding he is readily available for training budding players.The former head coach of Pakistan National Hockey expressed pleasure over installation of AstroTurf in the varsity.   He suggested that the department of sports should work under  BZU education deptt so that students could participate hockey and other games eagerly, adding that he recalled his cherished memories of hockey with the VC and hoped that hockey was the future of the country.

Ex-president hockey association Mutan, Hamid Chaudhary, Manager MEPCO hockey team, Wasim and BZU RO, Dr Tahir Mahmood also attended the meeting.

It is worth mentioning here that A forward, Shahnaz Sheikh played between 1969 and 1978. He was capped 68 times and scored 45 goals for the Pakistan National Hockey Team.

He won silver medal in 1972 and Bronze in 1976 Olympics . Shahnaz won the 1971 Field Hockey World Cup and was runner-up in 1975 and won again in 1978, adding that he was one of the most skilled hockey players that Pakistan had produced.

