Hockey great Shahnaz Sheikh says readily available for national game promotion

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2022 ) :FormerOlympian Shahnaz Sheikh offered his services free-of-chargefor promotion of national game Hockey if Bahauddin Zakariya university establishes an academy for it.

He madethis offer during a meeting with BZU VC, Dr Mansoor Kunid at his office here on Wednesday. He stated that Hockey has a lot of potentialm, adding he is readily available for trainingbudding players.The former head coachof Pakistan National Hockey expressedpleasure over installation of AstroTurf in the varsity. He suggested that the department of sports should work under BZU education deptt so that students could participate hockey and other games eagerly, adding that he recalled his cherished memories of hockey with the VC and hoped that hockey was the future of the country.

Ex-president hockey association Mutan, Hamid Chaudhary, Manager MEPCO hockeyteam, Wasim and BZU RO, Dr Tahir Mahmood also attended the meeting.

It is worth mentioninghere thatA forward, Shahnaz Sheikh played between 1969 and 1978. He was capped 68 times and scored 45 goals for the Pakistan National Hockey Team.

He won silver medal in 1972 and Bronze in 1976 Olympics . Shahnaz won the 1971 Field Hockey World Cupand was runner-up in 1975 and won again in 1978, adding that he was one of the most skilled hockey players that Pakistan had produced.