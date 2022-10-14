Hockey ground being drained to restart sports activities

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2022 ) :The restoration of the one and the only hockey ground situated in Alipur started here on Friday to restore its original condition and make it useable again.

Assistant Commissioner Muhammad Haider supervised the work initiated by the direction of Deputy Commissioner Sameeullah Farooq with regard to the cleaning.

Municipal Committee Alipur started draining sewerage water amassed in the ground.

AC said days for draining could be doubled due to excessive amount of water staying in ground for so many days.

He, however, assured that the ground would be turned to real condition within current week. The ground would soon appear populated with players, he said.

Earlier, DC had paid visit at hockey stadium on complaints of local citizens. He expressed annoyance over seeing the ground filled with filthy water. He ordered to clean the entire play area.