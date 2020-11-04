Hockey legend Rasheed Junior passes away

ISLAMABAD, Nov 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2020 ) :Iconic hockey star, former Olympian and captain of national hockey team Abdul Rasheed Junior passed away, a private news channel reported on Wednesday.

Hailing from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Bannu district, Rasheed Junior produced many brilliant field hockey players for Pakistan.

With three Olympic medals to his credit, Rasheed Junior's career was full of numerous achievements as brilliant hockey player.

Rasheed Junior's Namaz-e-Janaza will be offered at his ancestral town in Bannu.

President Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) Brig (Retd) Khalid Sajjad Khokar and Secretary General Asif Bajwa, in their separate condolence messages, have expressed grief over the death of hockey legend Abdur Rasheed Junior and prayed for rest of his soul in eternal peace. They also paid glowing tributes to him for his services to the Hockey Federation and the country.